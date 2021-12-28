Female politician sworn in as first Kurdish lawmaker in Iceland’s parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lenya Rún Taha Karim, a 22-year-old law student, was sworn in as the first ethnic Kurdish lawmaker on Monday in the Icelandic parliament, known as the Alþingi.

Karim was third on the libertarian Pirate Party’s list for the Reykjavík North district and was initially celebrated as the youngest person to win a seat in the Icelandic parliament.

Read More: Kurdish woman becomes youngest person to win seat in Icelandic parliament

However, the Guardian reported her victory was short-lived and overturned by the recount, and in the ensuing weeks it has taken her to be sworn in, she has instead become the fifth-youngest MP in Icelandic history.

“These were a good nine hours,” said Karim in a tweet in September.

Moreover, the recount also ended the female majority in the parliament on Sunday.

The Grapevine reported that Gunn­hildur Fríða Hall­gríms­dóttir were called in to replace Pirate MPs Björn Leví Gunn­ars­son and Andrés Ingi Jóns­son.

Karim’s mother moved to Iceland in 1996 and her father in 1993, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV) earlier reported.



The family moved to the Kurdistan Region in 2013 and then returned to Iceland three years later.

“I live with the privilege of having been born and raised here in Iceland and speaking good Icelandic,” Karim told RUV in February.