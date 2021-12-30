SDF prevents attack by unknown gunmen in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Hajin Military Council on Wednesday foiled an attack by unidentified gunmen on a patrol, killing one attacker.

The attack happened in the town of al-Jardhi, in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zor.

One of the attackers was killed, while the other fled and tried to hide himself among civilian houses.

“Our forces that foiled the attack continued their patrols in the area to continue their operations in pursuing terrorist cells, and the body was taken to hospitals for autopsy and identification,” the SDF media center said.

“This is the second attack that our forces have thwarted in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor in two days,” the center added.

While ISIS lost the entirety of its former self-styled caliphate back in 2019, the group carries out regular attacks on SDF forces and civilians, especially in Deir al-Zor province in areas along the Iraqi border.

On the 26th, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of an SDF fighter in the town of Baghouz.



ISIS attacks are increasing in the region. Read more in our latest Sleeper Cell Report:https://t.co/mcPD5NShD9 — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) December 29, 2021

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) tweeted on Wednesday that ISIS recently claimed responsibility for an attack on an SDF vehicle in Suwar, Deir al-Zor, on the Dec. 26, which killed some of its passengers and wounded others.

Moreover, the RIC said that in Diban, Deir al-Zor, ISIS killed SDF officer Adham al-Abes and injured his passengers during an attack on his car.

Also on Dec. 26, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of an SDF fighter in the town of Baghouz, also in Deir al-Zor.

A recent RIC report said at least 23 were killed in suspected ISIS attacks in November, including 14 civilians, and nine SDF-linked security forces.

The SDF, with support from the US-led coalition against ISIS, continues to carry out operations against ISIS insurgent cells as part of joint efforts to deny ISIS militants and leaders the ability to operate in Syria.

Read More: Kurdish-led SDF arrests ISIS financier in Syria’s Hasakah: Coalition

Also on Tuesday, SDF forces arrested an alleged ISIS financier in the Hasakah province.