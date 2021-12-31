Kurdistan PM highlights progress despite challenges in New Year's Eve message

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday highlighted the progress the autonomous region has made over the past year amid ongoing challenges.

The premier's statement came in a message congratulating the Kurdish people on the coming New Year. He also extended his greetings to President Masoud Barzani along with the families of martyrs and Peshmerga.

Despite economic hardship, the prime minister stated, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has overcome many challenges, continued its reform program, and implemented several strategic projects aimed at strengthening the region's infrastructure, a statement from Barzani's office said.

He also thanked the people of the Kurdistan Region for their understanding, as financial difficulties persist, and hoped 2022 would be a year in which the KRG would overcome those challenges, the statement added.

The premier called attention to Peshmerga who were killed in the fight against ISIS and the victims of natural disasters in 2021.

The KRG had previously announced a week-long holiday to mark the New Year and Christmas.