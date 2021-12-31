Surveillance footage shows moment of flashfloods hitting Kurdistan capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Surveillance footage shared with Kurdistan 24 on Friday shows early moments of the mid-December flashfloods in Erbil that killed at least ten people and caused significant material damage.

The recording is from a home CCTV system in the Daratoo neighborhood south of Erbil as the area starts flooding at 3:30 a.m. local time.

Before waves of flashfloods carrying debris wash away vehicles parked in front of houses in the footage, nervous residents are seen frantically looking outside as they grow increasingly concerned about the situation.

Officials have estimated that the total material losses from the Erbil flooding cost upwards of $14 million. The authorities have also reported that ten people were killed in the weather event. Two more, including a nine-month-old baby, remain missing as rescue teams continue searches.

Donation campaigns across the Kurdistan Region have been announced since then to collect money and household tools to help those affected by the flood.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw on Wednesday announced that donations had contributed 6.5 billion IQD (nearly $4.5 million).

Following the floods, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the affected areas and promised infrastructure upgrades to protect communities in the face of future extreme weather events.