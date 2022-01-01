President Nechirvan Barzani extends warmest wishes to people of Kurdistan on the New Year 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the occasion of the New Year, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday night sent out a message to extend his warmest wishes to the people of Kurdistan, especially the proud families of fallen heroes and the brave Peshmerga.

“On the occasion of the New Year, I extend my warmest wishes to all the people of Kurdistan, especially the proud families of our fallen heroes, our brave Peshmerga, the security forces, the young people, and our fellow citizens outside of Kurdistan, to the people of Iraq and the world,” read Barzani’s message. “I hope the new year will bring peace and prosperity, progress and stability, hope and welfare for everyone.”

Barzani added that the Kurdistan Region and the world endured two brutal years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the past year, we continued to confront terrorism, witnessed the heartbreaking stories of the migrants, saw the impacts of climate change and the destructions made by the flash floods,” Barzani said. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the proud families of the fallen heroes and all families who lost their loved ones.”

“We remember and honor them,” he added. “We offer our respect and appreciation to the people of the Kurdistan Region for their understanding, patience, and resilience in the face of crises.”

Barzani stated that with unity and a common purpose, the people of Iraq could contribute to a peaceful and prosperous country and overcome difficulties.

He stressed that Iraq must turn a new page, draw on lessons learned, build on past experiences, genuinely understand the challenges, and have a serious will to address the issues.

“Mutual respect and true partnership in the political process and governance are now needed more than ever to restore trust, peace, and stability for all Iraqi communities,” Barzani said.

The president also extended Kurdistan’s gratitude to the US-led coalition and the international community and key partners who continue to support Kurdistan in the fight against terrorism.

“Our common values and principles continue to bring us closer together.”

Barzani emphasized in his message that Kurdistan is committed to its collective duties and responsibilities as it remains an active member of the world community, a factor for peace and stability in Iraq and the wider region and land of coexistence, tolerance, and diversity.

“With optimism, we look forward to the new year and a brighter future,” Barzani said. “Happy New Year to everyone... I wish you all a year full of joy and success.”