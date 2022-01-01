At least 216 people were killed in Syria in December: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor documented the killing of 216 people in Syria in the last month of 2021, it said in a report published on Sunday.

According to the monitor's findings, the deaths include 132 civilians. Out of these, 35 were children under the age of 18, and 15 were females over 18.

A total of 24 others, including females and three children, were killed in different circumstances than conflict, including family and clan disputes and honor killings. Six, including two females, were killed by ISIS. Eight civilians, including two children and three women, were killed by Turkish shelling.

At least 19 ISIS members and 11 pro-government fighters were killed, as were nine non-Syrian fighters loyal to the regime, most of whom were Shiites. A single Turkish soldier was killed. Eight members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed, as were seven non-Syrians members of that organization.

"Despite all attempts to reach solutions, to stop the manipulation of the future of the Syrians, Security Council resolutions and truces, and despite the decrease in the intensity of killing due to the international desire to search for a solution, the bloodshed continues on Syrian soil and the killing and fighting continue, without peace, and there was no truce," SOHR said after disclosing those figures.

"Therefore, we at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, once again call on the international parties to work seriously and continuously to the maximum of their energies, in order to stop the bloodshed of the Syrian people, who faced tyranny and injustice in order to reach a state of democracy, freedom, justice and equality," it added.

In December, the war monitor reported that 3,746 people were killed in Syria in 2021, the lowest death toll in a single year since the violent conflict began in 2011. Out of that figure, SOHR reported that 1,505 were civilians, including 360 children.

The figure was significantly lower than the 6,800 killed in 2020 and roughly 10,000 estimated killed in 2019.