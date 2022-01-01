Governor thanks security forces for keeping Erbil safe during New Year’s celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Governor’s office released a statement on Saturday thanking security forces for helping residents and tourists enjoy a safe New Year’s celebration in the Kurdistan Region capital.

“We thank the police, Assayish, Zeravani, traffic police, and civil defense staff for successfully fulfilling their responsibilities in protecting the outdoor public sites and squares, where our people and a large number of tourists were celebrating the New Year,” read the statement. “We appreciate the health offices in the province who were on standby the whole time during the celebrations.”

The office also praised the efforts of the province’s municipality for cleaning up all the public squares early on Saturday morning following the preceding night’s celebrations.

“We would like to also thank the local residents for their assistance and cooperation with us that helped the New Year celebrations pass smoothly and peacefully,” the statement concluded.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw previously stated that the province’s administration would not hold any formal New Year’s celebrations out of respect for the victims of recent flash floods in the city and Kurdish Peshmerga killed in recent ISIS attacks.

Nevertheless, locals and tourists came out to celebrate the end of 2021.