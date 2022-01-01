Economy

Despite economic challenges, KRG ninth cabinet completed several infrastructure projects in 2021

“In 2021, the KRG implemented 26 projects, costing 413.607 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $284 million).”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Road project in the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region projects in 2021 KRG ninth cabinet Kurdistan Region Economy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Despite facing tough economic challenges throughout 2021, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet successfully implemented several ambitious projects in different sectors. 

These projects included the 38-kilometer (23 miles) Erbil-Duhok highway, which cost 189.567 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $129 million), and the 8 km (5 miles) long Pirmam tunnel project, which cost 178.133 billion dinars (roughly $122 million). 

Fixing and paving the 11 km (7 miles) main road between the Hiran subdistrict and Hizop village was also complete in 2021 and cost 2.5 billion dinars (approximately $8.8 million). 

Agreen Abdyullah, KRG Deputy Assistant Minister of Housing, told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG implemented 26 projects, costing 413.607 billion dinars (approximately $284 million) in total throughout 2021. 

The KRG also improved the region’s electricity capabilities in 2021. It finished the Debaga power plant that cost 2.15 billion dinars (approximately $1.5 million) and completed two power stations in the Makhmour district that cost 1.742 million dinars (roughly $1 million). In addition to these projects, 

The ninth cabinet also completed the Khabat electricity station, which is capable of generating 300 megawatts, the Garmiyan electricity station, capable of generating 165 megawatts, and the Zakho electricity station, capable of generating 150 megawatts. 

