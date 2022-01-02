Three ISIS members arrested in Erbil: SOJT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Elite forces from the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) arrested three ISIS "affiliates" in Erbil Saturday night, according to a statement released by the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT), part of the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS.



“These operations ensure that Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS) is unable to harass the people of Iraq.”

The operation has not yet been confirmed publicly by the CTD, which falls under the command of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC).



Anti-ISIS operations have intensified in the Kurdistan Region and disputed Iraqi territories since late November, following the death of 23 Peshmerga fighters or civilians in multiple attacks there by militants loyal to the terrorist organization.



Read More: Kurdistan Region counter terrorism unit arrests ISIS arms smugglers in Erbil: Coalition

In mid-December, the CTD also arrested two ISIS arms smugglers in Erbil. Moreover, in December, also in Halabja, during two operations the Asayish forces arrested several ISIS suspects.



Earlier, a joint Iraqi-Peshmerga operation destroyed ISIS hideouts and caves near Garmiyan, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga confirmed Saturday.

