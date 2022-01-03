Armed group target Turkish base in Iraq's disputed Bashiqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ten rockets fired by an unknown group targeted the Turkish Zelikan military base in Iraq's disputed Bashiqa district in Nineveh province.

The Turkish army has not released any information about the attack nor reported any casualties or damage to the military base.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack coincided with the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, assassination of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani.

ISIS captured the town of Bashiqa in 2014 as it invaded one-third of the country from Syria. Two years later, the Kurdish Peshmerga drove the group out. Today, Bashiqa is under Baghdad's control.

In the past, Iran-aligned armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been accused of carrying out attacks on the Turkish base.