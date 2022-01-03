Security

Armed group target Turkish base in Iraq's disputed Bashiqa

The attack coincided with the second anniversary of the Jan. 3, 2020, assassination of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi and Turkish soldiers stand next to tanks carrying Turkish and Iraqi flags during a joint military exercise near the Turkish-Iraqi border at Silopi district in Sirnak, September 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq Turkey Iraq ISIS Bashiqa Turkish Army PMF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ten rockets fired by an unknown group targeted the Turkish Zelikan military base in Iraq's disputed Bashiqa district in Nineveh province.

The Turkish army has not released any information about the attack nor reported any casualties or damage to the military base.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS captured the town of Bashiqa in 2014 as it invaded one-third of the country from Syria. Two years later, the Kurdish Peshmerga drove the group out. Today, Bashiqa is under Baghdad's control. 

In the past, Iran-aligned armed groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been accused of carrying out attacks on the Turkish base.

