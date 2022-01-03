Security

Turkish-backed Syrian group kidnaps three men in Afrin

The Human Rights Organization in Afrin reports that the Levant Front, also known in Arabic as Jabhat al-Shamiyah, kidnapped Mistefa Nasir Hemke.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Members of a Turkish-backed militia patrol the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin. (Photo: AFP)
Members of a Turkish-backed militia patrol the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin. (Photo: AFP)
Syria Afrin Syria Levant Front Operation Olive Branch

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed Syrian factions have abducted three men in Syria’s northwestern Turkish-occupied Kurdish Afrin enclave.

The Human Rights Organization in Afrin reports that the Levant Front, also known in Arabic as Jabhat al-Shamiyah, kidnapped Mistefa Nasir Hemke in the village of Tirinde, in the Afrin subdistrict of Siye on Dec. 30.

Furthermore, the same group kidnapped Ebdîn Izet on Dec. 29 and Hemude Hesen Ibe on Dec. 26, in the subdistrict of Mabeta, also known as Maabatli.

Their whereabouts are presently unknown.

On Mar. 18, 2018, Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels occupied Afrin during their so-called Operation Olive Branch.

Read More: Turkish-backed Syrian militiamen kidnap six men in Afrin

Thousands of Kurds in Afrin have been abducted since 2018. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive