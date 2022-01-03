Turkish-backed Syrian group kidnaps three men in Afrin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed Syrian factions have abducted three men in Syria’s northwestern Turkish-occupied Kurdish Afrin enclave.

The Human Rights Organization in Afrin reports that the Levant Front, also known in Arabic as Jabhat al-Shamiyah, kidnapped Mistefa Nasir Hemke in the village of Tirinde, in the Afrin subdistrict of Siye on Dec. 30.

Furthermore, the same group kidnapped Ebdîn Izet on Dec. 29 and Hemude Hesen Ibe on Dec. 26, in the subdistrict of Mabeta, also known as Maabatli.

Their whereabouts are presently unknown.

On Mar. 18, 2018, Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels occupied Afrin during their so-called Operation Olive Branch.

Read More: Turkish-backed Syrian militiamen kidnap six men in Afrin

Thousands of Kurds in Afrin have been abducted since 2018.