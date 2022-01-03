KRG officials talk details of new military media plan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Media and Information Office met on Monday to discuss the details of a new military media plan.

"The proposed plan intends to protect national security and journalism principles," Peshmerga Ministry Media Office stated after Peshmerga Minister Shorish Ismail met with KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adil and the head of the KRG Media and Information Office.

The officials emphasized the importance of a coordinated communication strategy.

"The decision made earlier to prevent media from attending war zones and interviewing the military commanders has now taken effect," Ismail said. "The commanders who violate the decision will face military punishment."

"Not allowing media to attend Peshmerga forces fronts in the war zone is not against freedom of journalism, but to reorganize the work of media in covering the war," Ismail added.

Adil similarly noted that the efforts intend to "end the disorder" of the media industry and regulate how it covers war. He also praised the Peshmerga Ministry for forming a media and awareness office.

The two officials also discussed forming a security media cell for the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga announced in early December that it is preparing a new military media plan in cooperation with the US-led multinational coalition against ISIS.

"The structure of the ministry's media has now changed, and it has been organized in a modern way," Colonel Sattar Abdul-Karim, the Peshmerga ministry's media director, said then.

He extended his appreciation to the coalition military advisors who are helping develop and expand the Kurdish military's media.

"These advisors will continue their cooperation with the Ministry of Peshmerga's General Directorate of Media and National Awareness," the ministry said.

