Female authors break new ground with first Kurdish graphic novels

Two Kurdish female artists and writers have broken new ground by producing the first-ever Kurdish graphic novels.

Fatte

Luna Darwesh, 25, published her first graphic novel 'Fatte' in early 2021. Fatte is the name of the main character in the book. In the story, the main character is sexually harassed by men and suffers for a long time.

However, Fatte gradually puts herself together and becomes a strong woman, standing up against such heinous acts. She becomes an advocate for the victims of all kinds of sexual harassment.

"Through this book, I want to encourage victims to come forward and speak up," Darwesh said. "It hurts when I see the victims choose silence and the criminal walks around free."

Fatte's root goes back to a Kurdish folklore story under the same name, dating back to the 19th century. However, Darwesh has rewritten it in a new style using original illustrations.

Fatte is the first Kurdish graphic novel in the rich history of Kurdish literature. Luna has high expectations for it.

"I have used the graphic novel format to address the issue of sexual harassment because I think it makes the readers think and act," Darwesh told Kurdistan 24. "I think this book can make a difference."

Fatte addresses several other women issues in the Kurdish society, such as male dominance, women's power and strength, and gender issues, among other topics.

Between Two Rivers

Roos Mohammed, 26, a master's student of fine arts at University of Sulaimani, published her first graphic novel in late 2021, making her the second female writer and artist to enrich Kurdish literature with graphic novels.

'Between Two Rivers' was released in December 2021 and was well received by readers.

The graphic novel came after Mohammed visited Baghdad, where she experienced a different side of the city. Later those new experiences became part of her graphic novel.

"What I experienced during my Baghdad trip was different from what the media, people, and even my parents previously said about the city," Mohammed said. "I didn't know Arabic, and I had fear before my trip, but once I got there, I came across some other things, such as gender discrepancies, gender imbalance, and identity issues."

Making Baghdad the center of the story, Between Two Rivers is an attempt to address social issues in all cities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region through illustrations, a simple language that all kinds of readers can understand.

It is not only about women when it comes to gender discrepancies and gender imbalance.

"This book also tells the other side of gender issues," Mohammed noted. "It also addresses the fact that men face gender discrepancies too, not only women."

Fatte and Between Two Rivers are the first Kurdish graphic novels. Readers have had different reactions to them.

"I have been waiting for Kurdish graphic novels," said Narmeen Jalal, an avid graphic novel reader in Erbil. "I felt so good when I bought Fatte. It is a good story."

Other readers told Kurdistan 24 that they expect more graphic novels with more sophisticated and detailed illustrations.

"Graphic novels are new in Kurdish literature," said Namo Ahmed, a reader in Sulaimani.

"Compared to the international graphic novels, we lack details in the illustrations, but still, it is a very good start."