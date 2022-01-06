Baghdad residents have no hope in government, Iraq’s future 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad residents grappling with poverty and unemployment are not optimistic about Iraq’s future government a week before the Iraqi parliament is set to convene to form the new cabinet.

In the Iraqi capital, most people say they do not have basic services. Electricity and water shortages are the main problems in a number of Baghdad’s neighborhoods. People are tired of demanding basic services.

The Iraqi parliament is set to hold its fifth round of sessions in the coming days, but people doubt a new government will change anything.

“What have we achieved?” asked Hussein Mushirfawy, a shopkeeper in Baghdad. “It’s been nearly 20 years. What have we gained from these rulers? Tell me, [it has] only been explosions and killings. They have failed. I swear they have failed. Previously, we did not know what is poverty or what is Shiite or Sunni sect.”

People in Baghdad are tired of the situation. Iraq’s capital is struggling with poverty and unemployment. According to the latest tally from the Ministry of Planning, more than 32 percent of Iraq’s citizens live under the poverty line.

“It is very difficult for someone to be able to change our lives,” another Baghdad resident told Kurdistan 24.

“Iraq is going from worse to the worst. They bring thieves and steal the nation’s treasure.”