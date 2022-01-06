SDF fighter dies after Turkish shelling: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter died from injuries sustained in a Turkish artillery bombardment near Ain Issa a few days ago, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said in a report on Wednesday.

The SOHR report said that the Ain Issa frontlines have been relatively calm for 72 hours. Nevertheless, sporadic clashes are still breaking out between the SDF and Turkish-backed factions.

On Jan. 2, SOHR activists reported that Turkish forces fired artillery shells at Al-Dibs and Nitula villages and other positions west of Ain Issa district.

Also, on Dec. 30 and Dec. 29, there was shelling by Turkish-backed factions near Ain Issa.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue targeting SDF-held areas.

In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas have been killed in the bombardments.