Kurdistan Region president arrives in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkey on Friday to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Titled “Recoding Diplomacy”, the three-day forum will host more than 2000 participants, including presidents and government officials as well as policymakers, in Turkey’s southwestern resort city of Antalya.

Barzani plans to meet with a number of officials on the sidelines of the event, according to a statement from the Kurdish presidency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the conference as well.

The forum is the first of its kind to be held in person, according to organizers.

Prior to its inauguration on Friday, the ADF hosted a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers without the two reaching an agreement on a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to participate in one of the event’s panels, named “Price of Peace or Cost of War,” according to the agenda.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is also taking part in the diplomatic event. According to organizers, he is slated for one of the panels on the Middle East.

Topics related to migration, post-pandemic recovery, institutionalism, maritime disputes, and peace are planned to be discussed.