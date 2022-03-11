KRG representatives and Kurdish companies participate in Qatar’s agricultural exhibition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Investment and agricultural representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) as well as eight Kurdish companies are participating in the 9th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) in Doha.

The international exhibition commenced on Thursday and will continue until Monday, with multiple regional and international companies presenting.

The KRG Board of Investment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources have a booth at the four-day exhibition.

Moreover, eight industrial and agricultural companies from the Kurdistan Region are also participating in the event.

The Kurdish participation follows Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent visit to the Gulf state’s capital, where he met with the country’s emir and prime minister.

One of the main topics discussed during his visit was strengthening trade ties, particularly in the agricultural and investment sectors.

Joint Kurdish and Qatari technical teams are managing the economic ties between the nations, the KRG Minister of Planning Dara Rashid reported.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Barzani has said that Kurdistan Region could be a food basket for Iraq.

Seeking ways of diversifying sources of revenue, the KRG has laid the foundation for a number of agricultural projects across the Kurdish region.