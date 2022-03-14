Public outcry against ballistic missile attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, woke up early on Sunday to the shocking news of missile attacks striking the city's outskirts and nearly hitting Kurdistan 24's main office.

"When I woke up, I saw photos of Kurdistan 24's damaged building," said Karzan Khalil, a local engineer in Erbil. "I was shocked, and I was surprised that the TV was still working, and I told myself, 'Thank God that no one has been hurt.'"

Kurdish, Iraqi, and US officials said there were no casualties from the attack. The KRG's Ministry of the Interior stated that the only injury sustained was by a local taxi driver. Several missiles landed around Kurdistan 24's main building, damaging Kurdistan 24's ceiling and equipment. Fortunately, no journalists were harmed.

Early reports stated that the missiles targeted the US consulate, which is new and currently unoccupied.

However, US officials iterated that the consulate building was not damaged and that there is no evidence of the building being targeted specifically.

High-ranking KRG officials, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and KDP President Massoud Barzani, condemned the attacks.

"We won't bow to the cowards," Prime Minister Barzani declared. "I strongly condemn tonight's multiple attacks on Erbil, and ask the civilians to follow the instructions of the security forces."

"I feel so sorry for the staff and journalists of Kurdistan 24 because they have been doing a great job," said Farman Saadi, a local teacher in Erbil. "They don't deserve this, and may Allah protect them all."

International media outlets, consulates, senior officials, and diplomats have voiced their support for Kurdistan 24 and condemned the attack.

"The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people," said Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

"I discussed these developments with the KRG PM (Masrour Barzani)," he added. "Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people."

The management of Kurdistan 24 said in a public statement that the attack caused the channel to stop its broadcasts for a few minutes.

"We assure the audience and viewers that we will continue to work and carry on our national message," it said. "We will continue broadcasting and spreading the truth despite substantial damage to our equipment."

"From here, we thank all the parties who have asked about the safety of Kurdistan 24's staff, whether by sending us a message or visiting us."