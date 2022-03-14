Politics

Erbil, Baghdad' in absolute agreement' that attacks on Iraq's sovereignty must stop: PM Barzani

On Monday, Prime Minister Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and a senior security delegation in Erbil. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left center) walks alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in Erbil, March 14, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Monday that Erbil and Baghdad fully agree that repeated attacks on Iraq's sovereignty must stop following a large missile attack against the Kurdish capital early on Sunday. 

The officials will visit the area targeted by 12 ballistic missiles in Sunday's attack claimed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 

"We're in absolute agreement that the repeated attacks on Iraq's sovereignty must stop," Barzani said on Monday after discussing the "despicable attacks" on the Kurdish city, which damaged civilian areas. 

Kadhimi and his delegation also met with the President of the Kurdistan Democratic President (KDP) Masoud Barzani in Erbil. 

Prime Minister Barzani on Sunday paid a visit to the areas impacted by the missiles, including the Kurdistan 24 headquarters' building, which suffered substantial material damages as a result of the powerful shockwaves. 

Exclusive photos of Kurdistan 24 also show damages to a residential area in the capital caused by the missiles. 

A few civilians sustained light injuries as a result of the attacks. 

International and regional allies of the Kurdistan Region have strongly condemned the incident. 

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prime Minister Barzani asked for "further US support" to the Kurdistan Region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

