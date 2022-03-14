Iraq must not turn into battlefield for settling conflicts: PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his accompanying delegation on Monday.

They discussed the missile attack on Erbil, and the two sides agreed that it was a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region always seeks to build a friendly relationship with neighboring countries based on mutual respect and that the attack on Erbil represents an attack on Iraq's security and stability.

The Iraqi prime minister underlined that the attack was unacceptable.

"We do not want Iraqi lands to turn into a battlefield for settling countries' conflicts and differences," he said.

Another segment of the meeting focused on the decision of the Supreme Federal Court regarding the oil and gas sector in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the necessity of resolving problems on the basis of the constitution.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil with a senior security delegation. The officials visited the area targeted by 12 ballistic missiles in Sunday's attack claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

