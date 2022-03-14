KDP President Masoud Barzani receives Iraqi PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani received Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi following his arrival in Erbil on Monday.

Kadhimi arrived in Erbil accompanied by his Minister of Interior Othman al-Ghanimi, his Minister of Defense Juma'a Inad, and his National Security Adviser Qassem al-Aaraji. They inspected the areas damaged by the missile attack against Erbil on Sunday.

“Had a productive meeting with Mustafa al-Kadhimi,” Barzani tweeted. “We deliberated a number of matters facing Iraq and Kurdistan and especially focused on the recent attack against Erbil where the Prime Minister and I both agreed to form a special investigative team to look into the truths of the event.”

“During the meeting, the Iraqi prime minister expressed his solidarity towards the people of Kurdistan, and considered the recent missile attack to be an act of vandalism, and a violation against all of Iraq,” read a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Kadhimi also pointed out that he will assign a team to investigate the attack and debunk the propaganda that has been circulating in certain media outlets.

Barzani and Kadhimi emphasized the importance of joint cooperation and coordination to ensure the security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.