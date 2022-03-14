Canadian Ambassador to Iraq says Erbil missile attack unjustifiable

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Iraq Gregory Galligan condemned Sunday's missile attack on Erbil and underlined that the attack is unjustifiable in an interview with Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

Canada condemns last night's missile attacks on the city of #Erbil that placed thousands of civilians in harm's way | Le Canada condamne les attaques de missiles de la nuit dernière sur la ville d'Erbil qui ont mis des milliers de civils en danger. #Iraq #Irak — Gregory Galligan 🇨🇦 (@Greg_Galligan) March 13, 2022

He condemned the attack, "particularly focusing on the threat it posed to the civilian community."

Ambassador Galligan underlined that the attack with 12 long-range ballistic missiles launched on an urban center is unjustifiable. Moreover, he added that even now that Iran (Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC) claimed credit for the attack, his position stands.

"It doesn't matter why it was done."

He said it doesn't matter if it is retaliation for attacks on IRGC positions in Syria or related to the government formation in Iraq. He underlined that firing ballistic missiles "towards an urban center is unjustifiable, and Canada has condemned it."

Ambassador Galligan also recalled seeing a lot of social media messages about the attack when he woke up on Sunday morning.

"But it was actually the tweet on Kurdistan 24 and its offices being attacked, which is one of the first I saw," he said.

He added that the fact Kurdistan 24 continued working after the attack "speaks to the strength of your team and your commitment that right away the team was out, covering the news, reporting on this event."

"It didn't stop you one second, and it's a real credit to you and your organization," he said.

Canadian opportunities

Thanks to everyone who attended our culinary event, A Taste of Canada. Canadian food and beverage products are some of the world’s best, and it was our pleasure to share them with you this evening. Bon appetit! #food #Erbil pic.twitter.com/Oo8v1Z6MmB — Gregory Galligan 🇨🇦 (@Greg_Galligan) March 13, 2022

Ambassador Galligan talked to Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of a culinary event at the Rotana hotel.

"Today's event is really a great opportunity to introduce some Canadian food and beverage products to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq importers. We think there's a wonderful opportunity here for Canadian companies," he said.

Since this constitutes a huge market, Ambassador Galligan thinks that Canada has "some products that can do very well here: wheat, canola, but also Canadian beef."

"We have previously done events around Canada day and other events to promote Canadian trade and cultural exchanges," he said. "This is the first one in two years since the (COVID-19) pandemic began."

Ambassador Galligan noted that three big companies work in Iraq in the oil and gas sector.

"We are hoping there will be more opportunities for Canadian business in science and technology, retail, in the food and agricultural sector," he said.

Ambassador Galligan also said Canada appreciates Kurdish and Arab Canadians and Canadians worldwide who represent Canada as unofficial ambassadors and know how to mix Kurdish and Canadian cultures.

He said they are the ones to talk "to communities, and we are so fortunate to have them on our team."

He also underlined that he will continue to visit the Kurdistan Region since they have an office in Erbil.

"Canada also has been a long time supporter of the Iraqi forces, Peshmerga, in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) here," he said. "We also have Canadian oil and gas interests here."

Feeling welcome

Ambassador Galligan thanked everybody who made his first visit to Erbil and the Kurdistan Region "really enjoyably."

"I had an amazing opportunity to travel around the region a little bit," he said. "I have been visiting citadel. I went to Korek Mountain. I had the chance to wear some national dress and to participate in the Kurdish cultural experience. I really enjoyed it.

"I am personally really excited to see other parts of the region," he added. "I am looking forward to going to Sulaimani and Duhok and seeing the nature here, which is so beautiful."

"It's easy to feel back at home here, and yesterday I saw snow in Iraq, which I never thought I would see here."

He also said Canada is heavily involved in the coalition against ISIS, the NATO mission in Iraq, and continues to have a troop presence in the country. Canada also works "closely with UN organizations principal to advance some of the protection, reintegration, prevention aspects, and to support Yezidi communities, in their long term presence here in Iraq."

Ambassador Galligan also met with Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Mar. 8, International Women's Day.

He recalled that they discussed government formation and his government's agenda.

"We also spent a lot of time talking about human rights and the role of women in Kurdish society and governance," he said.

He also said he "thanked him for his strong statement that came out last week on honor killing and his condemnation of the act."

"There is no honor in killing. This is the murder of vulnerable women," Ambassador Galligan said. "It should be treated as such, and penalties should be applied."

"The argument that there are cultural reasons to explain some of this is unjustifiable, and I appreciate very much the Kurdish leadership's position on that."

Additional reporting by Hero Mawludi .