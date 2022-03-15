AFP extends ‘best wishes’ to Kurdistan 24 following missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday delivered a message of support to the Kurdistan 24 media organization after an Iranian missile strike substantially damaged its headquarters building.

“We were saddened to learn that your premises were badly damaged in yesterday’s missile strikes on Erbil,” Jo Biddle, AFP’s chief editor for the Middle East and North Africa, wrote in a letter to Kurdistan 24 General Manager Mohammed Kareem Saeed.

Even though 12 ballistic missiles impacted near Kurdistan 24 early Sunday, causing substantial damage to the building, the media organization did not cease its coverage and continued delivering up-to-date news to its audience.

“Our thoughts are with you, and please be assured of our continued support,” the AFP official wrote, wishing the media organization’s staff safety.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited the site targeted by the missiles, which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed was a “strategic Zionist center”, a claim Kurdish authorities immediately refuted.

Through a statement, Kurdistan 24 immediately reassured its audience that it would continue its coverage as before, saying even “missiles cannot stop us”.