PM Barzani receives EU delegation in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from the European Union that included the European Union Ambassador to Iraq Phil Variola, the head of the European Union's advisory mission to Iraq, Anne Meskanen, and several advisers on Tuesday in Erbil.

During the meeting, they discussed the missile attack on Erbil, the latest Iraqi politically developments, and the constitutional steps to form the new government, in addition to the war on terrorism.

The European Union delegation briefed on its activities in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the field of supporting government reforms by strengthening and developing the banking system, the affairs of the internal security forces, combating violence, organized crime, money laundering, and bringing an end to illegal migration.

The European delegation valued the continuous and strong cooperation and coordination of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) with the Embassy and the Consultative Mission of the European Union in Iraq.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the European Union for its cooperation and continuous support. He also discussed the reforms initiated by the KRG, which aim to diversify the economy, digitize services, and invest technology in enhancing transparency and preventing the waste of public money.

Barzani also referred to the unconstitutionality of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC) ruling on the oil and gas sector in the region and stressed the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and reiterated that all resolving problems between Baghdad and Erbil should be resolved under the constitution.