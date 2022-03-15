Iraqi Parliament sets date for electing president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Parliament announced that Saturday, Mar. 26, will be the date for holding the session to elect the next president of the republic.

The statement came shortly after parliament announced a list of candidates for the presidency, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party candidate Rebar Ahmed.

"It was decided to set Saturday, Mar. 26, as the date for the parliament session to elect the president of the republic," the parliament said in a statement.

Forty-five individuals applied to run for the presidency. Five people were excluded for either reasons covered by the procedures of the Accountability and Justice Law or for reasons related to their university degrees.

According to the Iraqi Parliament, 40 candidates have fulfilled the conditions for candidacy stipulated by law.

The Iraqi Parliament was supposed to convene on Feb. 7 to elect a new president but couldn’t do so because the quorum wasn’t reached. Major Kurdish, Shiite, and Sunni alliances and political parties pre-announced their boycott of that parliamentary session.