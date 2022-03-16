KRG US Representation to host virtual event on ‘justice and accountability’ for Halabja chemical attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representation in the United States plans to host an online event on justice and accountability for the 1988 Halabja chemical attack.

A number of US officials are attending the event, including the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran Jennifer Gavito and Senator Chris Van Hollen, according to an announcement from the Kurdish representation.

The Kurdistan 24 is the media partner to the event.

The KRG US Representative Bayan Abdul Rahman is set to participate along with Halabja Governor Azad Tofiq representing the KRG, the statement added.

Gavriel Mairone, an American human rights lawyer, and Simon Minks, a public prosecutor in the Netherlands, are also attending.

The event is taking place at 11 am (EST) time, which is 6 pm Erbil time.

LIVE WEBINAR: Commemorating the 34th Anniversary of Halabja Genocide.



Today, March 16, 2022 at 11 am EST -- 6 pm Erbil



The Kurdistan Region is commemorating the 34th anniversary of the 1988 Halabja chemical attacks. That attack killed 5,000 civilians, including women and children, and injured 10,000.

People across the Kurdistan Region observed a minute of silence on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks.

One of the charges brought against former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and his henchmen during his trial was his regime’s use of chemical weapons against the Kurds. The Iraqi dictator was sentenced to death for the Dujail massacre, in which he killed more than 140 Shiites in northern Baghdad after an unsuccessful assassination attempt.

