KRG Minister of Interior and Iranian Ambassador to take part in Iraqi parliament session on Erbil missile strikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmad and the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjidi are set to participate in an Iraqi parliament session on the recent missile strikes on the Kurdish capital of Erbil.

The Kurdish minister will present the official position of the Kurdistan Region regarding Sunday’s missile attacks, Fars Issa, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to Federal Government, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

The missile attacks substantially damaged a residential area as well as Kurdistan 24’s main building headquarters.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes, saying it had targeted a “strategic Zionist center”, an allegation which the KRG strongly denied.

Ambassador Masjidi is going to be present in the session as well, Kurdistan 24’s correspondent to Baghdad reported.

Following allegations that the Iranian missiles hit an “Israeli base” in Erbil, Kurdish and Iraqi authorities quickly decided to form a joint fact-finding committee to investigate these claims, which the KRG describes as “baseless”.

The officials will speak in front of an Iraqi parliament committee recently formed to investigate the allegations.

The committee will present its findings to the parliament's presidency as well the Iraqi government "in the coming days", Harem Kamal Agha, a member of the investigative body, told Kurdistan 24.

A delegation of Iraqi lawmakers recently visited the missiles’ impact sites in Erbil to closely survey the damages in person.

The missiles drew widespread international and regional condemnations, with many officials claiming that the attacks were an outrageous violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In addition to a domestic committee, the KRG has called for creating an international investigative body to look into the Iranian allegations, the Kurdish government announced on Wednesday.