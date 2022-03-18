Security

K24 thanks those who showed their solidarity and support after missile attack in official message

“We highly appreciate your support, and we reiterate that we will carry on our national duty, and no attack of any kind will hinder us from continuing our work.”
author_image Mustafa Shilani
The emblem of Kurdistan 24, March 13, 2022. (Photo: Saber Dri)
The emblem of Kurdistan 24, March 13, 2022. (Photo: Saber Dri)
Kurdistan Erbil missile attack Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 expressed its thanks and appreciation to all the personalities, institutions, governmental, and non-government entities that expressed their solidarity and support for the institution and the safety of its staff following Sunday’s unprecedented missile attack on Erbil.

“Following the missile attack on early Sunday against residential areas in Erbil that caused heavy material damages to our headquarters, we received many messages of support both locally and internationally,” read an official Kurdistan 24 statement.

The statement noted that the attack prompted a visit from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with several delegations, including Erbil’s governor, parliament members, and several Consul Generals in Erbil.

“Kurdistan 24 highly praises the solidarity support from foreign embassies in Baghdad, as well as the international media institutions, academic research centers, religious figures, and all media that covered the incident,” the statement added.

“We highly appreciate your support, and we reiterate that we will carry on our national duty, and no attack of any kind will hinder us from continuing our work.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive