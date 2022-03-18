K24 thanks those who showed their solidarity and support after missile attack in official message

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 expressed its thanks and appreciation to all the personalities, institutions, governmental, and non-government entities that expressed their solidarity and support for the institution and the safety of its staff following Sunday’s unprecedented missile attack on Erbil.

“Following the missile attack on early Sunday against residential areas in Erbil that caused heavy material damages to our headquarters, we received many messages of support both locally and internationally,” read an official Kurdistan 24 statement.

The statement noted that the attack prompted a visit from Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with several delegations, including Erbil’s governor, parliament members, and several Consul Generals in Erbil.

“Kurdistan 24 highly praises the solidarity support from foreign embassies in Baghdad, as well as the international media institutions, academic research centers, religious figures, and all media that covered the incident,” the statement added.

“We highly appreciate your support, and we reiterate that we will carry on our national duty, and no attack of any kind will hinder us from continuing our work.”