Germany forms investment team with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed Shukri, head of the Kurdistan Region Board of Investment, visited Germany and held meetings with investors, advisors, and the governor of the German city of Kassel this week.

Shukri told Kurdistan 24 that he held a meeting with several German business owners and investors. He said they discussed "ways to enhance the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region, in cooperation with the private sector."

He added that he discussed mechanisms of consolidating coordination and cooperation between Germany and the Kurdistan Region in his meeting with the governor of Kassel.

He pointed out that Friday's meeting with Kassel's governor and major German investors concluded the formation of a joint team between the government, the German private sector, and the Board of Investment.

He also revealed that a delegation from the German government and German investors will pay an official visit to the Kurdistan Region next month to discuss strengthening cooperation between them.