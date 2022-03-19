The Newroz capital prepares for the Kurdish New Year

The city of Akre in the Kurdistan Region has long been a symbol of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year.

Mar. 20 is the eve of Newroz when fireworks and fire torches light up the sky and Kurds celebrate with traditional Kurdish dancing.

However, over the past two years, the Kurdistan Region had no official celebrations and festivals for Newroz because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the Kurdish New Year fast approaching, Akre is preparing to make up for the lost time.

“Viewers can expect something amazing,” Kawa Zuhair, supervisor of Akre’s Newroz activities, told Kurdistan 24. “We expect many visitors, including foreign tourists and representatives.”

There will be 8 minutes of fireworks and music on the eve of Newroz.

Several volunteer groups, one of them known as Kala Kavni, have been helping authorities by preparing traditional torches known as Xetira.

Ameer, one of the volunteers, explained that they use Kurdish oak trees to make the torches because oak can burn for over two hours.

“They are safer, and the stick of the torch is usually one and a half meters long so the person holding it can walk safely with it,” he said.

“We work from Mar. 1 to Mar. 20 to be ready for Newroz,” he added. “This year, our group has prepared 300 torches so far.”

Duhok tourism directorate has also announced a set of carnivals and festivals for Newroz, according to the directorate.

After two years with almost no celebrations, people are more excited to celebrate the Kurdish New Year.

In 2019, an estimated 30,000 people poured into the city of Akre for Newroz celebrations.

It is tradition for visitors to climb the city’s mountain with torches after dusk.

Akre is located in Duhok province. Locals aim to have it officially recognized as the capital of Newroz both locally and internationally.

Mar. 21 coincides with the first day of the New Year. Under the Kurdish calendar, the new year will be 2722.