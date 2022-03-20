Erbil hosting large Newroz carnival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced that a big carnival will be held at Shanidar park in the Kurdistan Region capital on Sunday to celebrate Newroz.

Khoshnaw told a press conference on Saturday that in Sunday’s carnival at Shanidar park, organized by Erbil’s local authorities, the Newroz fire will be lit at 6 pm.

“During the past four days, every day 10,000 Iraqi tourists have entered Erbil via the province’s checkpoints to attend Newroz celebrations,” Khoshnaw said. “Between Mar. 1-15, 2022, half a million tourists from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria arrived in Erbil to attend the Newroz celebrations.”

Read More: Erbil to kick off 12th Freedom and Newroz Festival

Khoshnaw said he expects that another 200,000 tourists will enter Erbil in the next few days.

Aside from tourists, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions in Erbil will also attend.

“Government offices have taken all security and logistic procedures to ensure a secured and safe environment for all the carnival attendees,” Khoshnaw said.