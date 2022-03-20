Culture

Erbil hosting large Newroz carnival

“During the past four days, every day 10,000 Iraqi tourists have entered Erbil via the province’s checkpoints to attend Newroz celebrations.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Newroz Erbil culture Kurdistan Region COVID-19 data Newroz Celebrations 2022

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced that a big carnival will be held at Shanidar park in the Kurdistan Region capital on Sunday to celebrate Newroz. 

Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Khoshnaw told a press conference on Saturday that in Sunday’s carnival at Shanidar park, organized by Erbil’s local authorities, the Newroz fire will be lit at 6 pm. 

Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

“During the past four days, every day 10,000 Iraqi tourists have entered Erbil via the province’s checkpoints to attend Newroz celebrations,” Khoshnaw said. “Between Mar. 1-15, 2022, half a million tourists from Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria arrived in Erbil to attend the Newroz celebrations.”

Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read More: Erbil to kick off 12th Freedom and Newroz Festival

Khoshnaw said he expects that another 200,000 tourists will enter Erbil in the next few days.

Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Aside from tourists, representatives from foreign diplomatic missions in Erbil will also attend. 

Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Shanidar Park, Erbil, March 20, 2021 (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

“Government offices have taken all security and logistic procedures to ensure a secured and safe environment for all the carnival attendees,” Khoshnaw said.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive