Iraqi ‘investigative committee’ arrives in Erbil to investigate Iranian missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi fact-finding delegation is visiting the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Sunday to investigate the Iranian missile attack against a civilian residence last week.

Headed by the Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassim Qasim Al-Araji, the “investigative committee” arrived in Erbil on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Iraqi official.

An Iraqi parliamentary delegation, comprised of members of parliament from various parties, visited the Kurdistan Region capital last week to closely survey the damage caused by the attack.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed also attended an Iraqi Parliament session on Thursday to brief a legislative committee about the incident.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently visited the attack site and surveyed the damage caused by the missiles, including Kurdistan 24’s headquarters.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the missiles were fired at a “strategic Zionist center”, a baseless charge that the KRG and Iraqi officials have strongly refuted.

The US United Nations Mission on Wednesday called for a Security Council session to condemn the attack, which had drawn widespread condemnation from the Kurdistan Region’s international and regional partners.

Several local and international media organizations were invited to the attack site to see for themselves that the destroyed civilian residence was not an Israeli or military target.