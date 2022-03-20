Culture

Arrest warrant issued for preacher in Kurdistan Region over Newroz comments

According to the statement, the Public Prosecutor asked the town’s judiciary to take legal measures against the preacher, who was issued an arrest warrant. 
Kurds hold fire torches as they climb a mountain in Akre to mark Newroz, March 20, 2019. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region judiciary issued an arrest warrant for a preacher who recently described the Kurdish New Year, Newroz, as a feast of “infidels and fire worshipers”. 

Rizgar Karim Wahab, an Islamic preacher based in Koya in Erbil province, made a number of comments about the Kurdish festival in his Friday sermon on Mar. 18.

In the sermon, Wahab said that Newroz is a “feast of infidels and fire worshipers,” and those who celebrate it are “polytheist,” according to a statement from the Koya Religious Endowment office on Saturday. 

According to the statement, the Public Prosecutor asked the town’s judiciary to take legal measures against the preacher, who was issued an arrest warrant. 

The office said Wahab was also removed from his position and described the remarks as his “personal opinion”. 

In his congratulatory message on the Kurdish new year, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Culture and Youth emphasized the “Kurdishness” of the celebration.

The Koya Religious Endowment office extended its congratulations to the Kurdish people on the occasion.

Kurdish people across Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Syria, and other parts of the world celebrate the Kurdish New Year, Newroz, on Mar. 21. 

