Newroz values ‘more necessary than ever’: UNAMI Head

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The values of the Kurdish New Year (Newroz) “are more necessary than ever today,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission Iraq (UNAMI), on Sunday.

In an official statement, Hennis-Plasschaert noted that the ancient festivity of Newroz celebrates “rebirth on the first day of Spring.

“Nowruz (Newroz) plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples, as it proclaims the renewal of life and harmony, honoring values of peace, solidarity, forgiveness and reconciliation,” she said.

“These values are more necessary than ever today,” she added. “We face the existential threat of climate change that is adversely affecting our lives and our planet, not to forget the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to take its toll. Conflicts close and far, and political disputes at home, also harm our physical and mental wellbeing.”

She pointed out that “optimism is essential” under such challenging circumstances.

“Let us reflect on how we can be part of rebirth, of new beginnings inspired by the justice and respect, that our world so desperately needs,” she said. “Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved for the country to move forward on the path towards sustainable development and prosperity.”

“The human yearning for peace knows no borders.”