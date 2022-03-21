Economy

More than 50,000 Iraqi tourists visit Sulaimani in lead up to Newroz

The Iraqi government announced a three-day holiday across the country to mark the occasion. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A number of men hold lit torches as they climb on a mountain in the Kurdistan Region Akre town on the eve of Kurdish New Year Newroz, March 20, 2022. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraq Kurdistan Region Newroz tourists

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Over 50,000 tourists from central and southern Iraqi provinces visited the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province in the five days leading up to the Kurdish New Year (Newroz). 

The figures were recorded from Mar. 15 until Mar. 20, a day before millions of Kurds mark their new year, the Sulaimani Tourism Directorate told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

The tourists are mostly visiting the picnic areas of the province, particularly the resort town of Dukan, through which a river passes. 

Residents in Kurdistan Region flock to the picnic areas in Newroz, where they spend the day eating traditional food and performing lively dances in their traditional outfits. 

On the eve of Newroz, thousands of people in different parts of the Kurdistan Region light bonfires as per tradition. Akre, known as the capital of Newroz, attracted many Kurds and foreigners alike this Newroz. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, and a number of Kurdish officials and foreign diplomats marked the day in the capital Erbil. 

