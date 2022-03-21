Culture

PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi congratulates Iraqis on Newroz

“Let us make this occasion, dear to the hearts of Iraqis, an opportunity to uphold the values of love and harmony, stress the strengthening of security, build a better future for our children, and adhere to Iraq, a stable, unified, strong and prosperous nation.”
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, delivering a speech following the ministerial meeting of the new Iraqi cabinet in Baghdad, Iraq, May 9, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi sent his congratulations and blessings to all Iraqis on the Newroz, Kurdish New Year, holiday on Sunday. 

“Sincere congratulations and blessings to all Iraqis of all sects, especially our Kurdish people, on the occasion of Nowruz,” the prime minister tweeted. 

“Let us make this occasion, dear to the hearts of Iraqis, an opportunity to uphold the values of love and harmony, stress the strengthening of security, build a better future for our children, and adhere to Iraq, a stable, unified, strong and prosperous nation.” 

Iraqi and Kurdish leaders and senior foreign diplomats in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region sent their congratulations and greetings to the Kurdish people for their new year. 

The Kurdistan Region’s authorities organized large week-long celebrations and festivals in all region’s provinces to celebrate the Kurdish New Year.

Representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and thousands of tourists from Iraq and the neighboring countries participated in these celebrations.

