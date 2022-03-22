Canada’s PM Trudeau sends Newroz greetings

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday congratulated all the nations celebrating Newroz and wished everyone celebrating the occasion health, joy, and prosperity.

“Nowruz (Newroz) is about coming together to reflect on the past year and celebrate new beginnings,” Trudeau tweeted on Sunday. “To everyone marking this occasion, Sophie and I are wishing you a happy and safe Nowruz! Har Ruz etan Nowrouz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz.”

The Canadian premier published a statement addressing the nations that celebrate the occasion through his media office.

“Today, over 300 million people around the world, including Iranian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá’í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities, will celebrate Nowruz,” read the statement.

“Nowruz – which means ‘new day’ in Persian – marks the first day of spring and is celebrated as the beginning of the New Year,” it added. “A time of renewal and new beginnings, Nowruz is also an opportunity to reflect on the difficulties of the past year, which was made particularly challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic, and share aspirations of hope and optimism for the year ahead.”

In his statement, Trudeau also said that “for all Canadians, Nowruz is an opportunity to recognize the many communities that observe this day, and the important contributions that they make to our country.”

He highlighted that “diversity is our country’s strength, and together we will persevere to build a stronger, fairer Canada for all.”

“Today, families and friends gather around the haft-seen table to share festive meals, enjoy music and dance, and appreciate life’s many gifts, while celebrating new beginnings and embodying the core values of compassion, peace, and acceptance at the heart of Nowruz,” the prime minister’s statement added.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating health, joy, and prosperity in the New Year.”