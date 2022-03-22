UN Special Representative Hennis-Plasschaert warns of water shortage, poverty, and displacement in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Marking World Water Day 2022 (WWD2022), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, on Tuesday warned of water shortage and ineffective management of water resources in Iraq.

“In Iraq, water resources' availability and proper management are particularly significant,” Hennis-Plasschaert tweeted. “Last month, I visited the Mesopotamian Marshes in the south, witnessing firsthand the many challenges Iraq faces.”

“Lower precipitation, water shortages, salinization of soils and water, ineffective management of resources, and population growth have all taken their toll throughout the country,” she warned. “In addition to climate change, the active reduction of water inflows from neighboring countries is another serious threat.”

Hennis-Plasschaert stated that water scarcity is not only a present danger but also a risk multiplier: “its potential impact on poverty, displacement, and conflict have grave implications for Iraq’s stability and long-term prosperity.”

She also divulged that the major concern of this year’s World Water Day is “groundwater”. “As the main source of fresh water, groundwater must be protected and preserved,” she stressed.

Hennis-Plasschaert mentioned in her statement that the 2nd Baghdad International Water Conference convened in Iraq earlier this month, making significant and wide-ranging recommendations. She described this conference as a good start and stressed that actions must now follow.

She emphasized that stakeholders across the political spectrum must prioritize this as a shared responsibility and that it is a crucial issue to be urgently and seriously addressed. “Also, and importantly, Iraq’s neighbors should be engaged in meaningful discussions on water sharing and resource management,” said Hennis-Plasschaert.

“The United Nations family in Iraq is working in partnership with Iraq on water resource management, and all of us can do our part by seeking to limit our impact on the environment,” she reaffirmed.

“The future starts with all of us today.”