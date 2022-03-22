KDP delegation to visit Baghdad ahead of Iraqi parliament’s session on electing President of Republic

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A high-level Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation is set to visit Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Tuesday ahead of the parliamentary session in which the President of the Republic is planned to be elected.

The Iraqi parliament will convene on March 26 to attempt to elect a president for the country, now six months after the elections in October 2021. More than 30 candidates are running for the position.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed is the KDP nominee for the office. Ahmed arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The delegation consists of KDP political officers who plan to hold meetings with a number of Iraqi political figures and party representatives, an informed source about told Kurdistan 24, wishing to remain anonymous.

On Monday, Moqtada Al-Sadr, the biggest winner of the elections, called on the independent members of parliament to attend the upcoming session to save the country from a political deadlock.

Lack of quorum and legal battles over the constitutionality of the candidates have hampered efforts to elect a candidate for the largely ceremonial position.

At least 220 MPs are required to open the session, per an Iraqi Federal Court’s ruling.

The KDP, with its allies in Al-Sadr and the Sunni Taqadum (Progress) party, hold nearly 170 seats, while their rivals hold about 140. The independent members of parliament, controlling approximately 40 seats, therefore play a decisive role.