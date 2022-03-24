Iraq’s supreme court rejects another complaint submitted against KDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sherwan Dobardani, a member of the Iraqi Parliament from Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated that the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC) rejected a complaint filed against the KDP.

“On Thursday, the FSC rejected a complaint submitted to the court against KDP and its candidate Reber Ahmed for Iraq’s presidency,” Dobardani told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

FSC’s decision came in response to a complaint submitted by the parliament member Aliya Nsaif of the Iran-friendly State of Law alliance, led by Nouri Al-Maliki.

Nsaif’s complaint asked the FSC to ban the KDP from nominating any candidate for any federal government positions, accusing it of being separatist.

The court’s decision opens for Ahmed and any other KDP candidate to take any position in the federal government.

The FSC previously ruled that the KDP’s candidate for the Iraqi presidency, Hoshyar Zebari, was not qualified.

The KDP, the Sadrist bloc, and the al-Siyada alliance announced the formation of the "Saving the Homeland" coalition on Wednesday. In their press conference, they put forward their candidates for Iraq’s next president and prime minister.

The head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said in a press conference that "the most suitable candidate for the Save the Homeland coalition’s post of President of the Republic is Rebar Ahmed, and for the position of Prime Minister, Mohammed Jaafar Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr.”