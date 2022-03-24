Erbil governor expresses wish for direct flights from Erbil to Turkey’s Diyarbakir province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Governor of Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, on Thursday called for establishing direct flights between Erbil and the Turkish province of Diyarbakir.

The request came during his speech on the sidelines of an industrial exhibition held in Diyarbakir. He pointed out that Erbil has become an important gateway to the region and the world. He said he was pleased that many of the most important companies in the world operate in the Kurdistan region, and that these companies included several prominent Turkish enterprises.

He added, "here, I take the opportunity to invite the owners of capital and Turkish companies to take advantage of the great investment opportunities available in the Kurdistan Region,” pledging to provide “great facilities to these companies and investors.”

Khoshnaw continued, "I would like to take this opportunity to invite the governor of Diyarbakir to start direct flights between Erbil and Diyarbakir,” saying, “we in Erbil and the Kurdistan Regional Government are ready to start those flights."