Fifth TEDxNishtiman kicks off in Erbil 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The fifth TEDxNishtiman was launched in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil on Saturday with more than 1,000 attendees.

The event was inaugurated with a speech from its chief organizer Rawand Hussein.

Ten speakers are set to talk about various topics, including animal welfare, technology, youth empowerment, and digital banking. Their speeches will touch upon the most pressing issues in the Kurdistan Region, the organizers have told Kurdistan 24.

In addition to these speeches, the event will feature numerous activities, including racing, theater performances, and video games. Kurdish entrepreneurs are also displaying their locally-made products on the sideline. The organizers aim to support small businesses established by the region’s youth.

The event is set to continue until 4 pm. Its last hours will be followed by a musical performance by the RASTAK and MJ – two bands based in the region.

Financially sponsored by local companies, the gathering is fully organized by young volunteers who have worked for six months to prepare it.

Kurdistan 24 is the media partner of TEDxNishtiman 2022. It will cover the event in various languages.

Government officials, members of the diplomatic community in the autonomous region, artists, and entrepreneurs are among the 1,200 attendees.