Iraqi security forces confiscate weapons in Maysan province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi authorities confiscated various weapons in a neighborhood in Iraq’s southern Maysan province, the military’s Security Media Cell reported on Saturday.

“A force from the Rapid Response Division at the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Division’s Intelligence Department, within the Maysan Operations Command, carried out an inspection operation which resulted in the confiscation of various light weapons, a quantity of light ordnance, and a number of ammunition stores,” tweeted the official account of the Security Media Cell.

نفذت قوة من فرقة الرد السريع في وزارة الداخلية وبالتعاون مع قسم استخبارات الفرقة، ضمن قيادة عمليات ميسان عملية تفتيش في حي المعارضة بمحافظة ميسان ، اسفرت عن مصادرة اسلحة خفيفة متنوعه وكمية من العتاد الخفيف وعدد من مخازن العتاد ، حيث تم تسليم المضبوطات الى الجهات المختصة.. pic.twitter.com/ULUwqBpxz2 — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) March 26, 2022

The operation comes amidst recent efforts by the Iraqi authorities to restore security to the unstable province amidst increasing violence from local drug and tribal conflicts. Over 1,000 people have lost their lives in this violence over the last four years.

On Feb. 5, an anti-drug judge was shot 15 times by unknown assassins.

The Maysan Operations Command was established three days later to restore security in the southern province and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi visited Maysan with top security officials the following day.

Since then, the Maysan Operations Command has been conducting “security and law enforcement” operations against “criminals and outlaws”.

Read More: Iraq’s special forces launch ‘law enforcement’ operations to restore security in Maysan