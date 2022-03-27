PM Barzani discusses enhanced cooperation between Kurdistan Region and Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following his meeting with the leadership of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral ties.

“I have felt the goodwill of the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah for a new beginning with our people,” Barzani tweeted late Saturday.

The prime minister had met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. They discussed enhancing prospects for cooperation between their nations, especially in the fields of investment, industry, and tourism.

“A pleasure to see HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting. “We are bound together by a common history; shared interest in the future, and our love for organic honey.”

“I look forward to working with HH on opportunities in manufacturing, tourism, and investment,” he added.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the UAE on Friday on an official visit, where he will attend the Global Energy Forum and the World Government Summit held on Mar. 28-29 in Dubai.

