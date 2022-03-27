Economy

PM Barzani discusses enhanced cooperation between Kurdistan Region and Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

“I have felt the goodwill of the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah for a new beginning with our people.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani walking to meeting room with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani walking to meeting room with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Middle East Masrour Barzani Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi UAE Kurdistan Region Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following his meeting with the leadership of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral ties. 

“I have felt the goodwill of the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah for a new beginning with our people,” Barzani tweeted late Saturday. 

The prime minister had met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. They discussed enhancing prospects for cooperation between their nations, especially in the fields of investment, industry, and tourism.

“A pleasure to see HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah,” Barzani tweeted after the meeting. “We are bound together by a common history; shared interest in the future, and our love for organic honey.” 

“I look forward to working with HH on opportunities in manufacturing, tourism, and investment,” he added. 

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the UAE on Friday on an official visit, where he will attend the Global Energy Forum and the World Government Summit held on Mar. 28-29 in Dubai.

Read More: PM Barzani meets with ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive