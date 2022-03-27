PHOTOS: The fifth TEDxNishtiman in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital Erbil hosted the fifth TEDxNishtiman, an event for sharing ideas, on Saturday.

Ten speakers presented their short talks to more than 1,000 attendees on various subjects, including technology, animal welfare, youth empowerment, mental health, cyber security, climate change, digital banking, and spirituality.

The event’s chief organizer, Rawand Hussein, gave a brief introduction at the start, explaining that the primary purpose of TEDxNishtiman was giving hope to young people of the Kurdistan Region.

Young volunteers from different parts of the country spent six months organizing the event.

He thanked Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his help and support in making the event a success.

Goshan Karadaghi – a public health partitioner – outlined how prevalent depression and anxiety are in the Kurdistan Region. She stressed that communication is essential for mitigating the health risks associated with these conditions.

Karadaghi also explained how communication played a crucial role in convincing the government to take bold measures against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

“We must first speak up for our health,” she insisted in her closing remark.

Vear Firsat Sofi, the daughter of the late Erbil governor, presented her short speech on teenage empowerment. She emphasized the importance of listening to society’s youth for building healthier communities.

“Listening to teenagers is about empathy and supporting them,” she said, adding that most teenagers today live in an “unhealthy environment” due to lack of communication.

Kurdish entrepreneurs also displayed their locally-made products on the sidelines of the speech’s venue.

Young speakers discussed various other topics, from climate change to technology. They had a maximum of 18 minutes to present their short talks.

Two musical bands also performed during the event.

At least 1,200 people attended, including government officials and international non-governmental organizations.

Kurdistan 24 was the media partner of TEDxNishtiman 2022.