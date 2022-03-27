Culture

PHOTOS: The fifth TEDxNishtiman in Erbil

He thanked Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his help and support in making the event a success. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Fifth TEDxNishtiman was launched under the motto Rise Up on Saturday in Erbil, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan 24)
Fifth TEDxNishtiman was launched under the motto Rise Up on Saturday in Erbil, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan TEDxNishtiman Erbil Kurdistan Region Goshan Karadaghi Vear Firsat Sofi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital Erbil hosted the fifth TEDxNishtiman, an event for sharing ideas, on Saturday. 

Ten speakers presented their short talks to more than 1,000 attendees on various subjects, including technology, animal welfare, youth empowerment, mental health, cyber security, climate change, digital banking, and spirituality. 

Government officials, members of non-governmental organizations and companies participating in the fifth TEDxNishtiman, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan24)
Government officials, members of non-governmental organizations and companies participating in the fifth TEDxNishtiman, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan24)

The event’s chief organizer, Rawand Hussein, gave a brief introduction at the start, explaining that the primary purpose of TEDxNishtiman was giving hope to young people of the Kurdistan Region. 

Young volunteers from different parts of the country spent six months organizing the event.

He thanked Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his help and support in making the event a success. 

Kurdistan 24 was the media partner for the fifth TEDxNishtiman event, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan 24 was the media partner for the fifth TEDxNishtiman event, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan24)

Goshan Karadaghi – a public health partitioner – outlined how prevalent depression and anxiety are in the Kurdistan Region. She stressed that communication is essential for mitigating the health risks associated with these conditions. 

Karadaghi also explained how communication played a crucial role in convincing the government to take bold measures against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). 

“We must first speak up for our health,” she insisted in her closing remark. 

Goshan Karadaghi delivers her speech at fifth TEDxNishtiman on the importance of effective communications for tackling health issues, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Goshan Karadaghi delivers her speech at fifth TEDxNishtiman on the importance of effective communications for tackling health issues, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Vear Firsat Sofi, the daughter of the late Erbil governor, presented her short speech on teenage empowerment. She emphasized the importance of listening to society’s youth for building healthier communities. 

“Listening to teenagers is about empathy and supporting them,” she said, adding that most teenagers today live in an “unhealthy environment” due to lack of communication.

Vear Firsat Sofi delivering a speech on teenage empowerment during the fifth TEDxNishtiman in Erbil, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Vear Firsat Sofi delivering a speech on teenage empowerment during the fifth TEDxNishtiman in Erbil, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan24)

Kurdish entrepreneurs also displayed their locally-made products on the sidelines of the speech’s venue.

Young speakers discussed various other topics, from climate change to technology. They had a maximum of 18 minutes to present their short talks. 

Two musical bands also performed during the event. 

At least 1,200 people attended, including government officials and international non-governmental organizations. 

Kurdistan 24 was the media partner of TEDxNishtiman 2022.

Young entrepreneurs were given an opportunity to give speeches and display their locally-made products at the event, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan 24)
Young entrepreneurs were given an opportunity to give speeches and display their locally-made products at the event, March 26, 2022. (Photo: Islam Hero/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive