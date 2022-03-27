PM Barzani discuss 'latest development in Iraq' with UAE’s Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, on Sunday.

Al-Maktoum received Barzani in Dubai. Dubai's crown prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also attended the meeting.

Barzani and Al-Maktoum discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East and bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and the UAE, according to a statement from Barzani's office.

They both reiterated their aim to foster "friendship and cooperation" between the two nations.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Barzani was received by Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah. They discussed strengthening cultural ties between Sharjah and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani arrived in the UAE on Friday to attend the two renowned energy and government conferences, the Global Energy Forum and World Government Summit.

On Saturday, the prime minister also met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah.

The visit to the UAE is Barzani's second in 2022.

This is the second visit of Barzani to the UAE since the beginning of 2022. In January, he visited the country and met with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces.