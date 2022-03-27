3 Turkish soldiers injured in Syrian missile attack: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three Turkish soldiers were injured when a guided missile fired by Syrian government forces west of Aleppo hit their armored vehicle, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The armored vehicle was hit after passing by the outskirts of Kafr Nuran town in Aleppo’s western countryside, “burning the vehicle and injuring Turkish soldiers.”

The SOHR reported that “regime forces stationed in the 46th regiment, west of Aleppo” were behind the attack.

A Turkish officer was among the injured. They were transported to hospitals in Turkey.

The Syrian journalist Harun al-Aswad reported that Turkish artillery bombarded the source of the attack in response.

Update: Eyewitnesses say some Turkish soldiers were injured. Turkish artillery is bombing the source of the attack. pic.twitter.com/Tl6Kaw4wIw — Harun al-Aswad (@harun_alaswad) March 27, 2022

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three military operations in the northern Aleppo countryside, Afrin, and Hasakah province, aiming to prevent the emergence of an autonomous Kurdish region along its border.

Since then, Ankara and the militant groups it backs have occupied a large pocket of land in northwest Syria. It has also intermittently clashed with Syrian government forces.