Iraqi PM calls on political factions to form new government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Sunday warned of the dangers of the current political deadlock in the country.

"I call on all political forces to form a government to serve its people as quickly as possible," Kadhimi said in his speech on the first anniversary of the adoption of the Yezidi (Ezidi) Survivors' Law.

"We have to look for logical solutions that reflect the political maturity of everyone and reflect a high degree of responsibility from the political forces regarding their duties inside and outside of parliament," he added.

The warning came after the Iraqi Parliament could not elect the country's next president after the Shiite Coordination Framework boycotted its session on Saturday. As a result, the Iraqi Parliament postponed the session to elect the country's next president until Wednesday. The incumbent caretaker government led by Kadhimi will continue to run the country until a new government is formed.

"The political forces are required to recalculate in order to pass this phase," Kadhimi said. "This critical phase cannot be passed with a caretaker government. It can only be overcome by the political factions forming a new government."

"Enough of the divisions," he added. "We have to work for the country and move to a new stage for the sake of Iraq's future.'