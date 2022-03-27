Vaccinated travelers will no longer need PCR test to enter the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Vaccinated travelers will no longer need a pre-arrival COVID-19 test before entering the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Media and Information announced in an update on Sunday.

"The guidelines state that, from 1st April, Iraqi and foreign travelers above the age of 12 who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of any other vaccine will no longer require evidence of a recent negative PCR test when traveling," the Kurdistan Regional Government's Department of Media and Information said in an update.

"In cases where an individual cannot receive a vaccine, proof of a negative PCR test conducted in the previous 72 hours will be required."

The KRG's Department of Media and Information confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that these rules also apply to airports in the Kurdistan Region.

An official from the Iraqi Civil Aviation announced on Monday that, starting on Apr. 1, the country will remove the requirement for travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test on arrival.

The decision was made in line with the country's Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.