Diplomatic missions visit the Kurdistan Region's Barzan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of diplomatic missions in the Kurdistan Region visited Barzan in Erbil province on Saturday at the invitation of the Foreign Relations Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

In a Facebook post, the head of the European Desk at the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Foreign Relations Office, Amir Grgies, said his office "had its formal annual visit to the Barzan monument by selection of distinguished guests from the diplomatic missions in Kurdistan Region paying tribute to the late leader of Kurdistan the legendary Mustafa Barzani."

The guests visited the burial site of Mustafa Barzani and the museum commemorating the massacre of 8,000 Barzani tribesmen in the 1980s.

​​At the end of the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, the former Iraqi regime launched a genocidal Anfal campaign, the Arabic term used in the Quran for "spoils of war", against the Kurdish people.

It was a multi-phase political, military, economic, cultural, and social process of annihilation that resulted in the deaths of as many as 182,000 Kurds and the destruction of at least 5,000 Kurdish villages.

"Thank you @kdpfro for hosting #Erbil's diplomatic community in #Barzan. It was a moving experience to visit the burial site of Mala Mustafa Barzani & the monument to the memory of Barzan's victims of Anfal. I also enjoyed the delightful drive through beautiful landscapes," the office of the Embassy of Canada to Iraq in Erbil tweeted.

Thank you @kdpfro for hosting #Erbil’s diplomatic community in #Barzan. It was a moving experience to visit the burial site of Mala Mustafa Barzani & the monument to the memory of Barzan’s victims of Anfal. I also enjoyed the delightful drive through beautiful landscapes. pic.twitter.com/4J4XOUb0rO — Canada in Erbil (@CanadainErbil) March 27, 2022

David Hunt, the UK Consul General to Erbil, tweeted that he was "mesmerized by the beauty of the #Barzan region."

Poland’s Consulate General Stanisław Guliński also visited Barzan and the genocide memorial in Barzan with Grgies.

Spring Trip to Barzan organized by the Foreign Relations Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party. Vice-consul Stanisław Guliński visiting the Genocide Memorial with @AmirGrgies (KDP FR Office) & Vasil Vasilev (Trade & Economic Section of the Embassy of Rep. of Bulgaria) pic.twitter.com/wlY8TLcV2w — PLinErbil (@PLinErbil) March 27, 2022

A delegation from the US-led coalition previously visited Barzan on Mar. 14 for the 119th anniversary of the birth of Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

Read More: Coalition delegation visits historical and touristic sites in Barzan region